Friday’s Headlines 4/23/21: Happy Anniversary to the A Line!

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD Celebrates A Line’s 5th Anniversary With 30 Million+ Riders (CBS Local)

Bicycle safety study taking place in Denver (KDVR)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Joins Other Mayors Asking Biden To Be Included In Climate Migration Study (CBS Denver)

Denver Police Trying to Put the Brakes on Illegal Street Racing but does not mention traffic calming or infrastructure changes to curb the problem (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Effort to force Colorado to cut greenhouse emissions faster exposes exasperation with Polis administration (Colorado Sun)

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: 19 people have died from traffic violence compared to 15 in 2020 (Streetsblog Denver)

GOP Infrastructure Bill Goes All-In On Cars (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: Down on Main Street (Streetsblog USA)

Friday’s Headlines as We Ease into the Weekend (Streetsblog USA)

