Friday’s Headlines 4/23/21: Happy Anniversary to the A Line!
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD Celebrates A Line’s 5th Anniversary With 30 Million+ Riders (CBS Local)
- Bicycle safety study taking place in Denver (KDVR)
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Joins Other Mayors Asking Biden To Be Included In Climate Migration Study (CBS Denver)
- Denver Police Trying to Put the Brakes on Illegal Street Racing but does not mention traffic calming or infrastructure changes to curb the problem (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Effort to force Colorado to cut greenhouse emissions faster exposes exasperation with Polis administration (Colorado Sun)
From Streetsblog
- Traffic Violence Report: 19 people have died from traffic violence compared to 15 in 2020 (Streetsblog Denver)
- GOP Infrastructure Bill Goes All-In On Cars (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: Down on Main Street (Streetsblog USA)
- Friday’s Headlines as We Ease into the Weekend (Streetsblog USA)
