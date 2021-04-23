Friday’s Headlines 4/23/21: Happy Anniversary to the A Line!

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • RTD Celebrates A Line’s 5th Anniversary With 30 Million+ Riders (CBS Local)
  • Bicycle safety study taking place in Denver (KDVR)
  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Joins Other Mayors Asking Biden To Be Included In Climate Migration Study (CBS Denver)
  • Denver Police Trying to Put the Brakes on Illegal Street Racing but does not mention traffic calming or infrastructure changes to curb the problem (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate).

Centennial State

  • Effort to force Colorado to cut greenhouse emissions faster exposes exasperation with Polis administration (Colorado Sun)

From Streetsblog

