Thursday’s Headlines 4/22/21: 100 years of school safety patrol coming to Denver
Happy Earth Day! Join Colorado mobility advocates in calling on Congress to increase funding for public transit.
From Streetsblog
- Commentary: 100 Years of School Safety Patrol Coming to Denver (Streetsblog Denver)
- Thursday’s Headlines, and a Lot of Them (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Police release photo of truck involved in hit-and-run A person riding an e-scooter was hit on West Colfax Avenue on Tuesday night (9News,The Denver Channel)
- Boulder Gave Green Light to Greenway Plans Without Public Comment (Westword)
- RTD aimed for equity when making pandemic-era cuts, and it got pretty dang close (Denverite)
- Arvada begins pilot project allowing dockless e-scooters for rent (The Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 57 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Transit advocates measure the impact of investing in roads (Colorado Politics)
- CDOT to update curb ramps for ADA accessibility in Rifle, Silt (Post Independent)
- CDOT responds to estimates on traffic and air pollution in transit report (Colorado Politics)
- Colorado State Patrol urges simple safety precautions (KRDO)
- Oh no! Not my parking spot! (Leadville Herald)
