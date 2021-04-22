Thursday’s Headlines 4/22/21: 100 years of school safety patrol coming to Denver

Happy Earth Day! Join Colorado mobility advocates in calling on Congress to increase funding for public transit.

From Streetsblog

Commentary: 100 Years of School Safety Patrol Coming to Denver (Streetsblog Denver)

Thursday’s Headlines, and a Lot of Them (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Police release photo of truck involved in hit-and-run A person riding an e-scooter was hit on West Colfax Avenue on Tuesday night (9News,The Denver Channel)

Boulder Gave Green Light to Greenway Plans Without Public Comment (Westword)

RTD aimed for equity when making pandemic-era cuts, and it got pretty dang close (Denverite)

Arvada begins pilot project allowing dockless e-scooters for rent (The Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 70 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 57 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Transit advocates measure the impact of investing in roads (Colorado Politics)

CDOT to update curb ramps for ADA accessibility in Rifle, Silt (Post Independent)

CDOT responds to estimates on traffic and air pollution in transit report (Colorado Politics)

Colorado State Patrol urges simple safety precautions (KRDO)

Oh no! Not my parking spot! (Leadville Herald)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.