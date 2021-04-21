Wednesday’s Headlines 4/21/21: Denver looks to developers to help forward its transportation goals

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Denver Looks to Developers to Help Forward its Transportation Goals New transit demand management (TDM) requirements will help encourage people to bike, walk, and take public transit (Denver DOTI)

Denver is expanding its transportation options (KDVR)

Parker-RTD Split Won’t Start This Year After Sponsor Withdraws Bill (Colorado Public Radio)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Report: What’s driving the rise in DUI arrests? (The Daily Sentinel)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines from All Over (Streetsblog USA)

SUV and Pickup Purchases Soar — But Who’s Buying? (Streetsblog USA)

