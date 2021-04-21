Wednesday’s Headlines 4/21/21: Denver looks to developers to help forward its transportation goals
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver Looks to Developers to Help Forward its Transportation Goals New transit demand management (TDM) requirements will help encourage people to bike, walk, and take public transit (Denver DOTI)
- Denver is expanding its transportation options (KDVR)
- Parker-RTD Split Won’t Start This Year After Sponsor Withdraws Bill (Colorado Public Radio)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Report: What’s driving the rise in DUI arrests? (The Daily Sentinel)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines from All Over (Streetsblog USA)
- SUV and Pickup Purchases Soar — But Who’s Buying? (Streetsblog USA)
