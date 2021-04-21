Wednesday’s Headlines 4/21/21: Denver looks to developers to help forward its transportation goals

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Denver Looks to Developers to Help Forward its Transportation Goals New transit demand management (TDM) requirements will help encourage people to bike, walk, and take public transit (Denver DOTI)
  • Denver is expanding its transportation options (KDVR)
  • Parker-RTD Split Won’t Start This Year After Sponsor Withdraws Bill (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).

Centennial State

From Streetsblog

