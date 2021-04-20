Tuesday’s Headlines 4/20/21: How racism shaped our highways
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- How racism played a part in shaping the US interstate system (The Denver Channel)
- Denver RTD’s financial future includes bright spots and question marks (Mass Transit Mag)
- Overnight road closures on Sixth Avenue set for pedestrian bridge work (The Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 44 (Good).
Centennial State
- Fatal
accidentcrash involving pedestrianperson walking closed all southbound I-25 lanesat Gardens of the Gods (KRDO)
- LETTERS: Equitable access to public transportation essential across Colorado (Sentinel Colorado)
- CDOT Hopes Stories Of Coloradans Killed By Impaired Drivers Will Stop Marijuana Users From Driving (CBS Local)
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s 4/20 Headlines Are High on Life (Streetsblog USA)
- Regulators Could Have Prevented Fatal Tesla Crash (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.