Tuesday’s Headlines 4/20/21: How racism shaped our highways

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

How racism played a part in shaping the US interstate system (The Denver Channel)

Denver RTD’s financial future includes bright spots and question marks (Mass Transit Mag)

Overnight road closures on Sixth Avenue set for pedestrian bridge work (The Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 44 (Good).

Centennial State

Fatal accident crash involving pedestrian person walking closed all southbound I-25 lanes at Gardens of the Gods (KRDO)

LETTERS: Equitable access to public transportation essential across Colorado (Sentinel Colorado)

CDOT Hopes Stories Of Coloradans Killed By Impaired Drivers Will Stop Marijuana Users From Driving (CBS Local)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s 4/20 Headlines Are High on Life (Streetsblog USA)

Regulators Could Have Prevented Fatal Tesla Crash (Streetsblog USA)

