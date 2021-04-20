Tuesday’s Headlines 4/20/21: How racism shaped our highways

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

  • Fatal accident crash involving pedestrian person walking closed all southbound I-25 lanes at Gardens of the Gods (KRDO)
  • LETTERS: Equitable access to public transportation essential across Colorado (Sentinel Colorado)
  • CDOT Hopes Stories Of Coloradans Killed By Impaired Drivers Will Stop Marijuana Users From Driving  (CBS Local)

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.