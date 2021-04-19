Monday’s Headlines 4/19/21: What do parking requirements have to do with affordable housing?

Laura Rossbert credit Laura Mahoney Photography
Laura Rossbert (Photo: Laura Mahoney Photography)

From Streetsblog

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Op-Ed: Keep City Park Car-Free for Our Kids and an Equitable Future (Westword)
  • Councilwoman Kendra Black on giving District 4 the attention it deserves (Colorado Politics)
  • Patrick Layden Arrested In Deadly Crash At W. 32nd Avenue & Lowell Boulevard (CBS Local)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State

  • 3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed (KKTV)
  • Pedestrian hit by truck while crossing E. Main Street in Cortez (The Durango Herald)
  • Snag a Vaccine Appointment, Then Face the Next Hurdle: How to Get There? (KHN)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.