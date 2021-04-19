Monday’s Headlines 4/19/21: What do parking requirements have to do with affordable housing?

From Streetsblog

Commentary: What do parking requirements have to do with affordable housing? (Streetsblog Denver)

And the Sorriest Bus Stop in North America Is… (Streetsblog USA)

Streetfilms Auteur Reveals How You, Too, Can Create ‘Bike Count’ Videos (Streetsblog New York)

Friday’s Headlines as We Close out the Week (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Op-Ed: Keep City Park Car-Free for Our Kids and an Equitable Future (Westword)

Councilwoman Kendra Black on giving District 4 the attention it deserves (Colorado Politics)

Patrick Layden Arrested In Deadly Crash At W. 32nd Avenue & Lowell Boulevard (CBS Local)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State

3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed (KKTV)

Pedestrian hit by truck while crossing E. Main Street in Cortez (The Durango Herald)

Snag a Vaccine Appointment, Then Face the Next Hurdle: How to Get There? (KHN)

