Monday’s Headlines 4/19/21: What do parking requirements have to do with affordable housing?
From Streetsblog
- Commentary: What do parking requirements have to do with affordable housing? (Streetsblog Denver)
- And the Sorriest Bus Stop in North America Is… (Streetsblog USA)
- Streetfilms Auteur Reveals How You, Too, Can Create ‘Bike Count’ Videos (Streetsblog New York)
- Friday’s Headlines as We Close out the Week (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Op-Ed: Keep City Park Car-Free for Our Kids and an Equitable Future (Westword)
- Councilwoman Kendra Black on giving District 4 the attention it deserves (Colorado Politics)
- Patrick Layden Arrested In Deadly Crash At W. 32nd Avenue & Lowell Boulevard (CBS Local)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State
- 3 boys hit by car in Fountain; 15-year-old and 9-year-old killed (KKTV)
- Pedestrian hit by truck while crossing E. Main Street in Cortez (The Durango Herald)
- Snag a Vaccine Appointment, Then Face the Next Hurdle: How to Get There? (KHN)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.