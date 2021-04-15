Thursday’s Headlines 4/15/21: RTD and Uber team up
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Neighbors react to 32nd and Lowell deadly crash (Fox 31)
- Uber and RTD team up for on-demand paratransit service (Fox 31, Benzinga)
- Transportation funding remains sticking point for Louisville leaders (Colorado Hometown Weekly)
- A Connection Between The Amtrak Southwest Chief And The Proposed Front Range Rail Chugs Closer To Reality (Colorado Public Radio)
- Repair Project Taking Place At DU RTD Park-N-Ride (CBS Denver)
- New Parking Guidance System Helps Customers Locate Spaces Easier, Faster in Denver’s Cultural Center Garage to “elevate” the parking *experience* (The Daily Sentinel)
- Someone busted through the front gate at Rocky Mountain Arsenal with a car, obviously. (9 News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 39 (Good).
Centennial State
- An interview with the editors of Cycling for Sustainable Cities (Bicycle Colorado)
- Distracted Driving Display Demonstrates Dangers Of Cellphones, Eating Behind Wheel (CBS Denver)
From Streetsblog
- Talking Headways Podcast: Call it the Manual Undermining Terrific Community Design (MUTCD) (Streetsblog USA)
- USDOT Grant Program Will Prioritize ‘Sustainability’ and ‘Equity’ (Streetsblog USA)
- Thursday’s Headlines Are Infrastructure (Streetsblog USA)
