Thursday’s Headlines 4/15/21: RTD and Uber team up

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

An interview with the editors of Cycling for Sustainable Cities (Bicycle Colorado)

Distracted Driving Display Demonstrates Dangers Of Cellphones, Eating Behind Wheel (CBS Denver)

From Streetsblog

Talking Headways Podcast: Call it the Manual Undermining Terrific Community Design (MUTCD) (Streetsblog USA)

USDOT Grant Program Will Prioritize ‘Sustainability’ and ‘Equity’ (Streetsblog USA)

Thursday’s Headlines Are Infrastructure (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.