Thursday’s Headlines 4/15/21: RTD and Uber team up

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Neighbors react to 32nd and Lowell deadly crash (Fox 31)
  • Uber and RTD team up for on-demand paratransit service (Fox 31, Benzinga)
  • Transportation funding remains sticking point for Louisville leaders (Colorado Hometown Weekly)
  • A Connection Between The Amtrak Southwest Chief And The Proposed Front Range Rail Chugs Closer To Reality (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Repair Project Taking Place At DU RTD Park-N-Ride (CBS Denver)
  • New Parking Guidance System Helps Customers Locate Spaces Easier, Faster in Denver’s Cultural Center Garage to “elevate” the parking *experience* (The Daily Sentinel)
  • Someone busted through the front gate at Rocky Mountain Arsenal with a car, obviously. (9 News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 39 (Good).

Centennial State

  • An interview with the editors of Cycling for Sustainable Cities (Bicycle Colorado)
  • Distracted Driving Display Demonstrates Dangers Of Cellphones, Eating Behind Wheel (CBS Denver)

From Streetsblog

  • Talking Headways Podcast: Call it the Manual Undermining Terrific Community Design (MUTCD) (Streetsblog USA)
  • USDOT Grant Program Will Prioritize ‘Sustainability’ and ‘Equity’ (Streetsblog USA)
  • Thursday’s Headlines Are Infrastructure (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.