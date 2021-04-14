Wednesday’s Headlines 4/14/21: Neighbors call for traffic changes

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

The Volkswagen Tiguan SE R-Line Black RiNo Concept ….yep, you read that right. (The Auto Channel)

Neighbors call for traffic changes following deadly crash in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood (KDVR)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 39 (Good).

Centennial State

Pedestrian and dog struck and killed on Townsend Avenue (Montrose Press)

Pueblo to Cheyenne: Amtrak willing to partner to provide passenger rail (The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines to Get Over the Hump (Streetsblog USA)

Boston Aims to Launch E-Cargo Bike Delivery Pilot in 2022 (Streetsblog Mass)

