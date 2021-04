Tuesday’s Headlines 04/13/21: Speed kills.

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Driver killed in high-speed West Highland crash remembered as “incredible father and a beloved member of the community” Brad Brubaker was driving a car that was t-boned by a speeding vehicle that ran a red light. As of this writing, no charges have been filed. (The Denver Post)

Denver Officer Involved In Crash At Quebec Street & Northfield Boulevard (CBS Denver)

John Dahmer Arrested In Deadly Street Racing Crash That Killed Jessica Allen (CBS Denver)

Boulder bike ride brings community together to heal after tragedy (9 News)

What’s Driving You Crazy?: Safety at bike crossing signal on Santa Fe at C-470 (The Denver Channel)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 47 (Good).

Centennial State

‘Amtrak hopes for a new rail service for Colorado from Pueblo to Cheyenne and major cities in between(The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines with Even More Biden News (Streetsblog USA)

D.C. Cyclist Jim Pagels Killed by Driver Hours After Tweeting About Unsafe Roads (Streetsblog USA)

Why Motorcycle Companies Are Betting on E-Bikes (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.