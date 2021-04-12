Monday’s Headlines 4/12/21: Transit Falls to Bottom in New Transportation Plan

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

‘There was a lot to him,’ former CSU wrestler killed in crash remembered Presiliana Maez was struck by multiple cars while skateboarding home from his job at the Boys and Girls Club (KDVR)

Don’t be distracted, be aware! CDOT campaign brings light to unfocused drivers (KDVR)

From Streetsblog

Why Biden Is Right to Think Beyond the DOT in His Infrastructure Package (Streetsblog USA)

Monday’s Headlines to Start You Off (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.