Monday’s Headlines 4/12/21: Transit Falls to Bottom in New Transportation Plan
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Colorado’s Big Transportation Plan Makes Transit A Lower Priority — And RTD Gets Nothing (Colorado Public Radio)
- Viewpoints clash over street closures in Denver’s City Park – Small closures would allow dedicated space to people walking, biking, and rolling, and still allow vehicle access (The Denver Channel)
- Denver police warn of dangers of drag racing after death of bystander Jessica Allen was killed by the speeding cars, two people on the sidewalk were also injured (9 News,The Denver Post)
- RTD set to begin repairs on University of Denver Park-n-Ride (The Denver Post)
- New bill could turn Front Range Passenger Rail into reality (Denver Business Journal)
- CO: RTD to update study about possible FasTracks peak passenger train service to Longmont (Mass Transit Mag)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 33 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- ‘There was a lot to him,’ former CSU wrestler killed in crash remembered Presiliana Maez was struck by multiple cars while skateboarding home from his job at the Boys and Girls Club (KDVR)
- Don’t be distracted, be aware! CDOT campaign brings light to unfocused drivers (KDVR)
From Streetsblog
- Why Biden Is Right to Think Beyond the DOT in His Infrastructure Package (Streetsblog USA)
- Monday’s Headlines to Start You Off (Streetsblog USA)
