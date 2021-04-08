Thursdays Headlines 4/8/21: Amtrak, RTD continue to consider more train service to Denver
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD to update study about possible FasTracks peak passenger train service to Longmont (Times-Call, trains.com)
- DRCOG Transportation Advisory Committee Notes (DRMAC)
- Amtrak announces plans to add service route connecting Cheyenne to the Front Range route (Post Independent)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 49 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Neguse seeks CDOT funding in infrastructure package (Real Vail)
- What would Biden’s infrastructure plan do for Southwest Colorado? (The Journal)
From Streetsblog
- Protecting Non-Motorists Makes NTSB ‘Most Wanted List’ For the First Time (Streetsblog USA)
- What Are Thursday’s Headlines, Even? (Streetsblog USA)
