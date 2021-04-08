Thursdays Headlines 4/8/21: Amtrak, RTD continue to consider more train service to Denver

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD to update study about possible FasTracks peak passenger train service to Longmont (Times-Call, trains.com)

DRCOG Transportation Advisory Committee Notes (DRMAC)

Amtrak announces plans to add service route connecting Cheyenne to the Front Range route (Post Independent)

Denver Air Quality Index : 9 a.m.: 49 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Neguse seeks CDOT funding in infrastructure package (Real Vail)

What would Biden’s infrastructure plan do for Southwest Colorado? (The Journal)

From Streetsblog

Protecting Non-Motorists Makes NTSB ‘Most Wanted List’ For the First Time (Streetsblog USA)

What Are Thursday’s Headlines, Even? (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.