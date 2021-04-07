Wednesday’s Headlines 4/7/21: It’s National Walking Day and Bill to boost RTD ridership, lower fares moves forward

Happy National Walking Day! Here are some 1-hour walks in Denver to get you moving.

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Fourth Street Crossing Development Aims to Create a New ‘Main Street’ for Silverthorne (ENR)

Vail’s electric buses ready to make debut (Vail Daily)

2021 City Council Election Results: Colorado Springs Voters Favor A Focus On Infrastructure And Small Business (Colorado Public Radio)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines to Make You Believe Again (Streetsblog USA)

Make E-Scooters Work With Transit, Not Against It (Streetsblog USA)

How Portland’s Transportation Bureau Lied About Bike Lanes (Streetsblog USA)

Oregon Advocates Sue to Stop Racist Portland Highway Expansion (Streetsblog USA)

