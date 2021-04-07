Wednesday’s Headlines 4/7/21: It’s National Walking Day and Bill to boost RTD ridership, lower fares moves forward
Happy National Walking Day! Here are some 1-hour walks in Denver to get you moving.
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Colorado House Passes Bill To Boost RTD Ridership, Lower Fares (finally!) (CBS Local)
- NACTO Announces New Executive Board Leadership with DOTI’s Eulois Cleckley at the helm (NACTO)
- With An Eye On Federal Money, RTD To Restart Planning For Boulder And Longmont Train (Colorado Public Radio)
- Arapahoe County residents who can’t drive have an ally (Centennial Citizen)
- Denver’s Group Living Amendment Now Applies To All Areas Of The City (CBS Local)
- U.S. 36 bikeway near Flatiron Crossing Mall now open (Daily Camera)
- Don’t come to us, we’ll come to you: Car crashes into home in Brighton; Home occupant and driver uninjured (9 News)
- Colorado’s Smallest County Makes a Big Push for the Safety of Its Residents (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Fourth Street Crossing Development Aims to Create a New ‘Main Street’ for Silverthorne (ENR)
- Vail’s electric buses ready to make debut (Vail Daily)
- 2021 City Council Election Results: Colorado Springs Voters Favor A Focus On Infrastructure And Small Business (Colorado Public Radio)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines to Make You Believe Again (Streetsblog USA)
- Make E-Scooters Work With Transit, Not Against It (Streetsblog USA)
- How Portland’s Transportation Bureau Lied About Bike Lanes (Streetsblog USA)
- Oregon Advocates Sue to Stop Racist Portland Highway Expansion (Streetsblog USA)
