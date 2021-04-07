Wednesday’s Headlines 4/7/21: It’s National Walking Day and Bill to boost RTD ridership, lower fares moves forward

Happy National Walking Day! Here are some 1-hour walks in Denver to get you moving.

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Colorado House Passes Bill To Boost RTD Ridership, Lower Fares (finally!) (CBS Local)
  • NACTO Announces New Executive Board Leadership with DOTI’s Eulois Cleckley at the helm (NACTO)
  • With An Eye On Federal Money, RTD To Restart Planning For Boulder And Longmont Train (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Arapahoe County residents who can’t drive have an ally (Centennial Citizen)
  • Denver’s Group Living Amendment Now Applies To All Areas Of The City (CBS Local)
  • U.S. 36 bikeway near Flatiron Crossing Mall now open (Daily Camera)
  • Don’t come to us, we’ll come to you: Car crashes into home in Brighton; Home occupant and driver uninjured (9 News)
  • Colorado’s Smallest County Makes a Big Push for the Safety of Its Residents (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • Fourth Street Crossing Development Aims to Create a New ‘Main Street’ for Silverthorne (ENR)
  • Vail’s electric buses ready to make debut (Vail Daily)
  • 2021 City Council Election Results: Colorado Springs Voters Favor A Focus On Infrastructure And Small Business (Colorado Public Radio)

From Streetsblog

