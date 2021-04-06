Tuesday’s Headlines 4/6/21: Cycling towards upward mobility

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Commentary: Cycling Towards Upward Mobility (Denver Streetsblog)

How Denver’s neighborhoods got their shapes (Denverite)

Denver City Council Chipping Away at Old Zoning Code Remnants (Westword)

Denver to pave 465 lane-miles of streets in 2021 (9 News)

Rail Transit and COVID-19, One Year Later – in Denver, only the A Line has returned to the pre-pandemic schedule (Railway Age)

Denver Air Quality Index : 9 a.m.: 54 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines as the NCAA’s March Madness Ends (Streetsblog USA)

