Monday’s Headlines 4/5/21: Person walking seriously hurt, pedicabs may be slowly returning

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Pedestrian (Person Walking) Seriously Hurt In Crash Involving Bus At 13th Ave. & Lincoln St. (CBS Local)

Denver’s pedicab economy is maybe, slowly, coming back to life (Denverite)

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-25 frontage road in Broomfield (9 News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 9 a.m.: 60 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Woman crashes car into Douglas County home (KDVR, CBS Denver)

LETTERS: Transportation funding bill could curtail greenhouse gas emissions (Sentinel Colorado)

LETTERS: Transportation bill should include public transit (Sentinel Colorado)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines to Begin a Busy Week (Streetsblog USA)

Opinion: Safe School Transportation Has A Place in the Next Infrastructure Package (Streetsblog USA)

