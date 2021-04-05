Monday’s Headlines 4/5/21: Person walking seriously hurt, pedicabs may be slowly returning
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Pedestrian (Person Walking) Seriously Hurt In Crash Involving Bus At 13th Ave. & Lincoln St. (CBS Local)
- Denver’s pedicab economy is maybe, slowly, coming back to life (Denverite)
- Pedestrian killed in crash on I-25 frontage road in Broomfield (9 News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 60 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Woman crashes car into Douglas County home (KDVR, CBS Denver)
- LETTERS: Transportation funding bill could curtail greenhouse gas emissions (Sentinel Colorado)
- LETTERS: Transportation bill should include public transit (Sentinel Colorado)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines to Begin a Busy Week (Streetsblog USA)
- Opinion: Safe School Transportation Has A Place in the Next Infrastructure Package (Streetsblog USA)
