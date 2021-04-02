Friday’s Headlines 04/02/21 Person Walking Dies in Crash on Interstate 25

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

  • (Person Driving) Car hits man trying to remove tree from road in Fowler (21 WFMJ)
  • Colorado sees big boost for roads, transit systems and Front Range rail under Biden plan — but details scant so far (Denver Post)
  • Federal transportation bill could help make Front Range passenger rail a reality (Colorado Politics)
  • Ed Norden: Clean up our trashy highways – be a good person, don’t litter. (Canon City Daily)

From Streetsblog

  • Friday’s Headlines to Close Out a Big Week (Streetsblog USA)
  • It’s Illegal To Smoke A Joint And Ride Your Bike, But Not THAT Illegal (Streetsblog NYC)
  • SCOTUS Declines to Hear ‘Pedestrian Safety’ Defense of Anti-Panhandling Laws (Streetsblog USA)

