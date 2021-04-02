Friday’s Headlines 04/02/21 Person Walking Dies in Crash on Interstate 25
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Pedestrian (Person) Dies In Crash On Interstate 25 Near 84th Avenue (CBS Local, 9 News)
- Wanted: RTD-Denver seeks rail, bus operators and mechanics (Progressive Railroading)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 54 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 59 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- (Person Driving) Car hits man trying to remove tree from road in Fowler (21 WFMJ)
- Colorado sees big boost for roads, transit systems and Front Range rail under Biden plan — but details scant so far (Denver Post)
- Federal transportation bill could help make Front Range passenger rail a reality (Colorado Politics)
- Ed Norden: Clean up our trashy highways – be a good person, don’t litter. (Canon City Daily)
From Streetsblog
- Friday’s Headlines to Close Out a Big Week (Streetsblog USA)
- It’s Illegal To Smoke A Joint And Ride Your Bike, But Not THAT Illegal (Streetsblog NYC)
- SCOTUS Declines to Hear ‘Pedestrian Safety’ Defense of Anti-Panhandling Laws (Streetsblog USA)
