Friday’s Headlines 04/02/21 Person Walking Dies in Crash on Interstate 25

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

(Person Driving) Car hits man trying to remove tree from road in Fowler (21 WFMJ)

Colorado sees big boost for roads, transit systems and Front Range rail under Biden plan — but details scant so far (Denver Post)

Federal transportation bill could help make Front Range passenger rail a reality (Colorado Politics)

Ed Norden: Clean up our trashy highways – be a good person, don’t litter. (Canon City Daily)

From Streetsblog

Friday’s Headlines to Close Out a Big Week (Streetsblog USA)

It’s Illegal To Smoke A Joint And Ride Your Bike, But Not THAT Illegal (Streetsblog NYC)

SCOTUS Declines to Hear ‘Pedestrian Safety’ Defense of Anti-Panhandling Laws (Streetsblog USA)

