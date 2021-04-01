Thursday’s Headlines 04/01/21: Ditch your Car, Take the Train (we’re not kidding!)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- (Step 1: Ditch your Car) I ditched my car and joined a car-share program 3 years ago, and it’s saved me well over $6,000 since (Business Insider)
- (Step 2: Take the Train) Biden infrastructure plan could bring Amtrak service to more cities (Including Denver!) (The Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Sandra Hagen Solin: Transportation plan must address Colorado’s existing transportation crisis (Greeley Tribune)
- Federal Spending Plan Could Thrust Colorado Roadways & Transportation Infrastructure Forward (CBS Local)
- CDOT launches new campaign to combat growth in distracted driving (Summit Daily)
From Streetsblog
- Our Thursday’s Headlines are No Joke (Streetsblog USA)
- SORRIEST BUS STOPS QUARTERFINALS: Queens vs. Québec City (Streetsblog USA)
- Five Questions About Biden’s Infrastructure Package (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: What Makes an ‘Age-Friendly’ Place? (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.