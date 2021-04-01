Thursday’s Headlines 04/01/21: Ditch your Car, Take the Train (we’re not kidding!)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • (Step 1: Ditch your Car) I ditched my car and joined a car-share program 3 years ago, and it’s saved me well over $6,000 since (Business Insider)
  • (Step 2: Take the Train) Biden infrastructure plan could bring Amtrak service to more cities (Including Denver!) (The Denver Channel)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • Sandra Hagen Solin: Transportation plan must address Colorado’s existing transportation crisis (Greeley Tribune)
  • Federal Spending Plan Could Thrust Colorado Roadways & Transportation Infrastructure Forward (CBS Local)
  • CDOT launches new campaign to combat growth in distracted driving (Summit Daily)

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.