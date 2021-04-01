Thursday’s Headlines 04/01/21: Ditch your Car, Take the Train (we’re not kidding!)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

(Step 1: Ditch your Car) I ditched my car and joined a car-share program 3 years ago, and it’s saved me well over $6,000 since (Business Insider)

(Step 2: Take the Train) Biden infrastructure plan could bring Amtrak service to more cities (Including Denver!) (The Denver Channel)

Denver Air Quality Index : 9 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Sandra Hagen Solin: Transportation plan must address Colorado’s existing transportation crisis (Greeley Tribune)

Federal Spending Plan Could Thrust Colorado Roadways & Transportation Infrastructure Forward (CBS Local)

CDOT launches new campaign to combat growth in distracted driving (Summit Daily)

From Streetsblog

Our Thursday’s Headlines are No Joke (Streetsblog USA)

SORRIEST BUS STOPS QUARTERFINALS: Queens vs. Québec City (Streetsblog USA)

Five Questions About Biden’s Infrastructure Package (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: What Makes an ‘Age-Friendly’ Place? (Streetsblog USA)

