Wednesday’s Headlines 3/31/21: E-scooter, Bikeshare Vote Delayed by City Council
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Council committee delays vote on changes to e-scooter, shared bike operations in Denver (again) (Colorado Politics, Business Den)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- 42 crashes per day involve distracted drivers in Colorado (yikes!) (Western Slope Now, 9 News)
- What can Congress do? (Spoiler: Transform Transportation!) (U.S. Pirg)
- Colorado’s air quality enforcers ordered staff to relax measuring of pollution, state employees allege (The Denver Post)
- Democrats want to accelerate the governor’s Colorado Greenhouse Pollution Reduction Roadmap (The Colorado Sun)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines to Keep the Good Times Rolling (StreetsBlog USA)
- No, We’re Not Getting a Federal VMT Tax (But Maybe We Should) (StreetsBlog USA)
- VIDEO: How the MUTCD Cuts Off Food Access For Pedestrians (StreetsBlog USA)
- Bullet Trains and the Future of Passenger Rail (StreetsBlog CAL)
Dating Resources for Transit Wonks?
- There’s a Better Way to Date Online—If You Like Trains (The Atlantic)
