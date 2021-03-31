Wednesday’s Headlines 3/31/21: E-scooter, Bikeshare Vote Delayed by City Council

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

42 crashes per day involve distracted drivers in Colorado (yikes!) ( Western Slope Now , 9 News )

What can Congress do? (Spoiler: Transform Transportation!) ( U.S. Pirg )

Colorado’s air quality enforcers ordered staff to relax measuring of pollution, state employees allege ( The Denver Post )

Democrats want to accelerate the governor’s Colorado Greenhouse Pollution Reduction Roadmap ( The Colorado Sun )

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines to Keep the Good Times Rolling ( StreetsBlog USA )

No, We’re Not Getting a Federal VMT Tax (But Maybe We Should) ( StreetsBlog USA )

VIDEO: How the MUTCD Cuts Off Food Access For Pedestrians ( StreetsBlog USA )

Bullet Trains and the Future of Passenger Rail ( StreetsBlog CAL )

Dating Resources for Transit Wonks?

There’s a Better Way to Date Online—If You Like Trains ( The Atlantic )

