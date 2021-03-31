Wednesday’s Headlines 3/31/21: E-scooter, Bikeshare Vote Delayed by City Council

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

  • 42 crashes per day involve distracted drivers in Colorado (yikes!) (Western Slope Now, 9 News)
  • What can Congress do? (Spoiler: Transform Transportation!) (U.S. Pirg)
  • Colorado’s air quality enforcers ordered staff to relax measuring of pollution, state employees allege (The Denver Post)
  • Democrats want to accelerate the governor’s Colorado Greenhouse Pollution Reduction Roadmap (The Colorado Sun)

From Streetsblog

Dating Resources for Transit Wonks?

  • There’s a Better Way to Date Online—If You Like Trains (The Atlantic)

 

