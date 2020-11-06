Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 11/6/20

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report – One more killed on Denver streets, bringing total to 46

CDOT Reports 1,398 DUI Arrests During Fall Enforcement (CBS4)

From Streetsblog

Back on Track: Meet District E Representative Paul Rosenthal (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Here are the latest election results for Denver’s 2020 ballot measures (Denverite)

As voters show support for ballot measure 2B in Denver, how will the money be spent? (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 60 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The high cost of climate change is already straining the budgets of Colorado towns (CO Sun) Yes, you should drive less



