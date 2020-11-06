Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 11/6/20
Traffic Violence
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report – One more killed on Denver streets, bringing total to 46
- CDOT Reports 1,398 DUI Arrests During Fall Enforcement (CBS4)
From Streetsblog
- Back on Track: Meet District E Representative Paul Rosenthal (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Here are the latest election results for Denver’s 2020 ballot measures (Denverite)
- As voters show support for ballot measure 2B in Denver, how will the money be spent? (9News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 60 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The high cost of climate change is already straining the budgets of Colorado towns (CO Sun)
- Yes, you should drive less
Better biking. Better transit. Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.