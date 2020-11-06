Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 11/6/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Here are the latest election results for Denver’s 2020 ballot measures (Denverite)
  • As voters show support for ballot measure 2B in Denver, how will the money be spent? (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 60 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The high cost of climate change is already straining the budgets of Colorado towns (CO Sun)
    • Yes, you should drive less

