Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 10/16/20
Traffic Violence
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report – 41 killed on Denver streets
- Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Denver late Tuesday night (Denver Post)
From Streetsblog
- Back on Track: Can this Election Save the RTD Board of Directors? (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Light rail service on R, E Lines to be disrupted this weekend (9News)
- RTD labor group holds forum for board candidates (COPolitics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 34 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- This Cyclist Might Have Been the First Black Woman to Ride TransAmerica (Bicycling)
- A Transit Agenda for the COVID-19 Emergency (TransitCenter)
