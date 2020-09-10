Thursday’s Headlines 9/10/20

Traffic Violence

  • Electric Scooter Rider Killed In Hit-And-Run Identified As Christopher Patton (CBS4Denver)

From Streetsblog

  • Is a Federal Greenway Act What the U.S. Needs to Recover from COVID-19? (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News

  • It’s a two-way street, said transportation officials about Walnut Street in Five Points’ RiNo district (Denverite)
  • Denver judge rules the city’s camping ban is constitutional (9News)
  • RTD’s H, L lines out of service in downtown Denver for 2 weeks due to maintenance (Denver Post)
  • To survive, RTD should abandon the northwest rail line and cut back low-ridership routes (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 32 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 30 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • What Transit Agencies Get Wrong About Equity, and How to Get it Right (TransitCenter)
  • Amtrak Chief Pleads for Nearly $5 Billion to Survive Pandemic (The New York Times)

