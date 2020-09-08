Tuesday’s Headlines 9/8/20

Traffic Violence

Electric Scooter Rider Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver (CBS4Denver)

From Streetsblog

Op-Ed: Why Most Pedestrian Infrastructure Is Really for Drivers (Streetsblog USA)

Metro News

FTA grant will allow for integrated RTD, CDOT mobile ticketing in the transit app (Mass Transit Mag)

Shared streets move Denver further from car focus toward pedestrians, bicycles (Denver Post)

No one made the ballot in one RTD Board District (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 94 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 164 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Colorado is making progress on a Front Range railway. Here’s what it will take to make it happen. (Denver Post)

