Tuesday’s Headlines 9/8/20
Traffic Violence
- Electric Scooter Rider Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver (CBS4Denver)
From Streetsblog
- Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here.
- Op-Ed: Why Most Pedestrian Infrastructure Is Really for Drivers (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- FTA grant will allow for integrated RTD, CDOT mobile ticketing in the transit app (Mass Transit Mag)
- Shared streets move Denver further from car focus toward pedestrians, bicycles (Denver Post)
- No one made the ballot in one RTD Board District (9News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 94 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 164 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado is making progress on a Front Range railway. Here’s what it will take to make it happen. (Denver Post)
