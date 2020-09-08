Tuesday’s Headlines 9/8/20

Traffic Violence 

  • Electric Scooter Rider Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver (CBS4Denver)

From Streetsblog

  • Op-Ed: Why Most Pedestrian Infrastructure Is Really for Drivers (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News

  • FTA grant will allow for integrated RTD, CDOT mobile ticketing in the transit app (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Shared streets move Denver further from car focus toward pedestrians, bicycles (Denver Post)
  • No one made the ballot in one RTD Board District (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 94 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 164 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado is making progress on a Front Range railway. Here’s what it will take to make it happen. (Denver Post)

