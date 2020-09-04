Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 9/4/20
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
Metro News
- Guest commentary: Denver’s shared streets, blocked to traffic, are a change worth preserving (Denver Post)
- Ten US cities awarded $25,000 to redesign communities (and Denver is one of them) (Streetsblog USA; Cities Today)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Is Transit a Private Business or a Public Service? Either Way, We Have to Pay For It (NextCity)
- Walking Is Increasingly Deadly, and Not Because People Are on Their Phones (Curbed)
