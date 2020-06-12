Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/12/20
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- Study: For Nearly Half of Drivers, Threat of Police Enforcement Doesn’t Deter Texting (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
George Floyd Protests
- Denver police watchdog will investigate how DPD handled protests. Here’s what he can do — and can’t. (CO Sun)
- Colorado’s New Accountability Bill Has Added Measures to Protect Protestors (303 Mag)
Metro News
- At nearly every turn in Denver, protesters confront a reason to march (CO Sun)
- City closing down a section of Broadway for Black Lives Matter street mural (9News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Making Mask-Wearing on Board the Easy Choice (TransitCenter)
- 10% drop in cities’ VMT could reap major climate benefits: report (Smart Cities Dive)
