Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/12/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

Study: For Nearly Half of Drivers, Threat of Police Enforcement Doesn’t Deter Texting (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

George Floyd Protests

Denver police watchdog will investigate how DPD handled protests. Here’s what he can do — and can’t. (CO Sun)

Colorado’s New Accountability Bill Has Added Measures to Protect Protestors (303 Mag)

Metro News

At nearly every turn in Denver, protesters confront a reason to march (CO Sun)

City closing down a section of Broadway for Black Lives Matter street mural (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 45 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Making Mask-Wearing on Board the Easy Choice (TransitCenter)

10% drop in cities’ VMT could reap major climate benefits: report (Smart Cities Dive)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.