Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/12/20

 Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

George Floyd Protests

  • Denver police watchdog will investigate how DPD handled protests. Here’s what he can do — and can’t. (CO Sun)
  • Colorado’s New Accountability Bill Has Added Measures to Protect Protestors (303 Mag)

Metro News

  • At nearly every turn in Denver, protesters confront a reason to march (CO Sun)
  • City closing down a section of Broadway for Black Lives Matter street mural (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Making Mask-Wearing on Board the Easy Choice (TransitCenter)
  • 10% drop in cities’ VMT could reap major climate benefits: report (Smart Cities Dive)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.