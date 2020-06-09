Tuesday’s Headlines 6/9/20

From Streetsblog

New Trump Executive Order Will Pollute Black Communities (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

George Floyd Protests

Denver protests against racism and police violence, day 12 (Denverite)

Five Denver protesters on the anti-racist, anti-police violence marches ( Denverite

Metro News

No more free rides on RTD trains and buses starting July 1 (Denver Post)

Colorado Women Turn Boarded Windows Into Protest Art (CBS4Denver)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 44 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

‘Safe Streets’ Are Not Safe for Black Lives (CityLab)

