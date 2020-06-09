Tuesday’s Headlines 6/9/20
From Streetsblog
- New Trump Executive Order Will Pollute Black Communities (Streetsblog USA)
George Floyd Protests
- Denver protests against racism and police violence, day 12 (Denverite)
- Five Denver protesters on the anti-racist, anti-police violence marches (Denverite)
Metro News
- No more free rides on RTD trains and buses starting July 1 (Denver Post)
- Colorado Women Turn Boarded Windows Into Protest Art (CBS4Denver)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- ‘Safe Streets’ Are Not Safe for Black Lives (CityLab)
