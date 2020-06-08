Monday’s Headlines 6/8/20

From Streetsblog

George Floyd Protests

  • Second weekend of protests saw student-led marches, Broncos players, & more stories of police shooting pepper balls at protestors & bystanders (9News, CBS4Denver, The Colorado Sun)
  • FYI, Denver police are now restricted from using projectiles & chemical agents against peaceful protestors (Denverite) and banned from using chokeholds (COPolitics)
  • Artists Detour and Hiero painted a mural of George Floyd on Colfax Avenue (Westword, Denverite)

Metro News

  • Denver will close more streets – opening them to walking, wheeling, biking and running (Denverite)
    • Other park-specific activities are also coming back (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • A good reminder from DC that just painting the road isn’t enough to keep people safe (Curbed)

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.