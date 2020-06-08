Monday’s Headlines 6/8/20
From Streetsblog
- Houston’s I-45 Project is More ‘Urban Renewal’ Racism (Streetsblog USA)
George Floyd Protests
- Second weekend of protests saw student-led marches, Broncos players, & more stories of police shooting pepper balls at protestors & bystanders (9News, CBS4Denver, The Colorado Sun)
- FYI, Denver police are now restricted from using projectiles & chemical agents against peaceful protestors (Denverite) and banned from using chokeholds (COPolitics)
- Artists Detour and Hiero painted a mural of George Floyd on Colfax Avenue (Westword, Denverite)
Metro News
- Denver will close more streets – opening them to walking, wheeling, biking and running (Denverite)
- Other park-specific activities are also coming back (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- A good reminder from DC that just painting the road isn’t enough to keep people safe (Curbed)
