Monday’s Headlines 6/8/20

From Streetsblog

Houston’s I-45 Project is More ‘Urban Renewal’ Racism (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

George Floyd Protests

CBS4Denver, The Colorado Sun) Second weekend of protests saw student-led marches, Broncos players, & more stories of police shooting pepper balls at protestors & bystanders ( 9News

FYI, Denver police are now restricted from using projectiles & chemical agents against peaceful protestors (Denverite) and banned from using chokeholds (COPolitics)

Artists Detour and Hiero painted a mural of George Floyd on Colfax Avenue (Westword, Denverite)

Metro News

Denver will close more streets – opening them to walking, wheeling, biking and running (Denverite) Other park-specific activities are also coming back (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 43 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

A good reminder from DC that just painting the road isn’t enough to keep people safe (Curbed)

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.