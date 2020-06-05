Friday’s Headlines 6-5-20

From Streetsblog

  • CDC revise awful COVID-19 commuting recommendations, but they’re still not great (Streetsblog USA)
  • Debate begins over the next U.S. transportation funding bill (Streetsblog Mass)
  • ‘It’s not your bike anymore’: Police swipe bikes at Black Lives Matter march (Streetsblog NYC)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

George Floyd Protests

  • Demonstrators take to Denver’s streets on foot and in cars for eighth day of George Floyd protests (Denver Post)
    • RTD resumes regular bus and rail service downtown (Denver Post)
  • Black Denver restaurant owners are standing firmly with protesters, even as windows are broken (Denverite)
  • What you need to know about Colorado’s proposed police accountability bill (303 Magazine)
  • Denver plants tree at Civic Center Park in honor of George Floyd (Denverite)
  • Amid protest and pandemic, urban parks show their worth (CityLab)

 Metro News

  • Yesterday shared that a motorcyclist died in a fatal crash near the Denver Tech Center (CBS).
    • At the scene, a Denver Police officer was arrested for driving under the influence (9News, CBS, Fox)
  • Denver RTD taps national medical researcher for insights on recovering from COVID-19 (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado House approves 2020-21 budget, heads to state Senate (Colorado Politics)
    • And here’s a handy explainer on what this year’s budget looks like (Colorado Sun)