Friday’s Headlines 6-5-20

From Streetsblog
- CDC revise awful COVID-19 commuting recommendations, but they’re still not great (Streetsblog USA)
- Debate begins over the next U.S. transportation funding bill (Streetsblog Mass)
- ‘It’s not your bike anymore’: Police swipe bikes at Black Lives Matter march (Streetsblog NYC)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
George Floyd Protests
- Demonstrators take to Denver’s streets on foot and in cars for eighth day of George Floyd protests (Denver Post)
- RTD resumes regular bus and rail service downtown (Denver Post)
- Black Denver restaurant owners are standing firmly with protesters, even as windows are broken (Denverite)
- What you need to know about Colorado’s proposed police accountability bill (303 Magazine)
- Denver plants tree at Civic Center Park in honor of George Floyd (Denverite)
- Amid protest and pandemic, urban parks show their worth (CityLab)
Metro News
- Yesterday shared that a motorcyclist died in a fatal crash near the Denver Tech Center (CBS).
- At the scene, a Denver Police officer was arrested for driving under the influence (9News, CBS, Fox)
- Denver RTD taps national medical researcher for insights on recovering from COVID-19 (Mass Transit Mag)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado House approves 2020-21 budget, heads to state Senate (Colorado Politics)
- And here’s a handy explainer on what this year’s budget looks like (Colorado Sun)