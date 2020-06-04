Thursday’s Headlines 6-4-20

Traffic Violence

  • Motorcyclist dead in South Denver crash (9News)

From Streetsblog

George Floyd Protests

  • The racial injustice of American highways (CityLab)
  • Why vehicle attacks against protesters are rising (CityLab)
    • Yet another example, this time in Colorado Spring (KKTV)
  • Public transit advocates react to George Floyd protests (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Denver artists are projecting their art on a giant wall to inspire social activism (303 Magazine)
  • Hundreds come out to clean, scrub and pick up remnants from six days and nights of marches and conflict (Denverite)

 Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • This opinion piece on reducing emissions makes no mention of automobiles (Colorado Politics)