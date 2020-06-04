Thursday’s Headlines 6-4-20
Traffic Violence
- Motorcyclist dead in South Denver crash (9News)
From Streetsblog
- PoC transportation leaders call for antiracist action from their community (Streetsblog USA)
- Under the banner of ‘urbanism’: An interview with Kristen Jeffers (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
George Floyd Protests
- The racial injustice of American highways (CityLab)
- Why vehicle attacks against protesters are rising (CityLab)
- Yet another example, this time in Colorado Spring (KKTV)
- Public transit advocates react to George Floyd protests (Smart Cities Dive)
- Denver artists are projecting their art on a giant wall to inspire social activism (303 Magazine)
- Hundreds come out to clean, scrub and pick up remnants from six days and nights of marches and conflict (Denverite)
Metro News
- Boulder is getting a new red light camera to support its Vision Zero plan (City of Boulder)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 46 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- This opinion piece on reducing emissions makes no mention of automobiles (Colorado Politics)