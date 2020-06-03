Wednesday’s Headlines 6-3-20

From Streetsblog
George Floyd Protests
- Protests in Denver yesterday remained peaceful—with the exception of a driver pushing through the crowd (9News)
- Reminder: RTD reopened limited service into downtown yesterday (Colorado Politics, Mass Transit Mag)
- Street safety advocates are calling for a ban on rubber bullets, which police are using to maim protestors in the streets (Jacobin)
- Downtown Denver Partnership seeking clean-up volunteers (Denver Post)
Metro News
- Motorcyclists travels 78 mph over the speed limit, but who says we need infrastructure that encourages slow speeds? (CBS)
- One more time for the people in the back: Adding a travel lane doesn’t solve traffic woes—providing alternatives to driving does (Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Our infrastructure is being built for a climate that’s already gone (Vice)