Wednesday’s Headlines 6-3-20

From Streetsblog

George Floyd Protests

 Metro News

  • Motorcyclists travels 78 mph over the speed limit, but who says we need infrastructure that encourages slow speeds? (CBS)
  • One more time for the people in the back: Adding a travel lane doesn’t solve traffic woes—providing alternatives to driving does (Denver Channel)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Our infrastructure is being built for a climate that’s already gone (Vice)