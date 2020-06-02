Tuesday’s Headlines 6/2/20

From Streetsblog

  • City transport officials condemn police violence and affirm black lives matter (Streetsblog USA)
  • Op-Ed: Let people march in the streets (Streetsblog NYC)
    • “For years, transportation advocates have used “Streets are for People” as a rallying cry, but today I would propose something even more fundamental; “Streets are for Democracy.”
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

George Floyd Protests

  • Day and night: Organizers of Denver protests say mayhem after dark is muddying their message (Colorado Sun; more from Westword)
    • Late night: A man has been charged with intentionally driving his car into three police officers and a bystander (9News, Fox 31)
  • Protests impact transit service in several U.S. cities (Mass Transit Mag)
    • From Jarret Walker: Should public transit shut down for civil disturbances? (Human Transit)
    • More: RTD has resumed limited service into Downtown Denver (9News, CBS)

 Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Bicycling in the pandemic: Ridership, bike shops thrive as manufacturers struggle to meet demand (Denver Post
  • US: Transit partnerships take on first/last-mile problem (Mass Transit Mag)