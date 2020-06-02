Tuesday’s Headlines 6/2/20

From Streetsblog
- City transport officials condemn police violence and affirm black lives matter (Streetsblog USA)
- Op-Ed: Let people march in the streets (Streetsblog NYC)
- “For years, transportation advocates have used “Streets are for People” as a rallying cry, but today I would propose something even more fundamental; “Streets are for Democracy.”
George Floyd Protests
- Day and night: Organizers of Denver protests say mayhem after dark is muddying their message (Colorado Sun; more from Westword)
- Late night: A man has been charged with intentionally driving his car into three police officers and a bystander (9News, Fox 31)
- Protests impact transit service in several U.S. cities (Mass Transit Mag)
- From Jarret Walker: Should public transit shut down for civil disturbances? (Human Transit)
- More: RTD has resumed limited service into Downtown Denver (9News, CBS)
Metro News
Centennial State & Beyond
- Bicycling in the pandemic: Ridership, bike shops thrive as manufacturers struggle to meet demand (Denver Post)
- US: Transit partnerships take on first/last-mile problem (Mass Transit Mag)