Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/29/20

From Streetsblog

Poor and Black ‘Invisible Cyclists’ Need to be Part of Post-Pandemic Transport Planning Too (Streetsblog USA)

Congestion Pricing Can Be Built For Equity (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

Metro News

People-friendly streets are climate-friendly, too (Denver Streets Partnership)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 44 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

These Colorado Cities Are Closing Streets This Summer To Help People Stay Socially Distant (CPR)

