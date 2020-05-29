Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/29/20
From Streetsblog
- Poor and Black ‘Invisible Cyclists’ Need to be Part of Post-Pandemic Transport Planning Too (Streetsblog USA)
- Congestion Pricing Can Be Built For Equity (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
Metro News
- People-friendly streets are climate-friendly, too (Denver Streets Partnership)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- These Colorado Cities Are Closing Streets This Summer To Help People Stay Socially Distant (CPR)
