Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/15/20

From Streetsblog

Reviving Denver Micromobility (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

Metro News

Denver City Council unanimously asked Mayor Hancock to keep Shared & Open Streets until Labor Day (Denver District 10)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 38 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 49 ( Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Protecting Transit Workers With Strong Sick Leave and Quarantine Policies (TransitCenter)

What the Post-Pandemic Commute Could Be (CityLab)

