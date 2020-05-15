Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/15/20
From Streetsblog
- Reviving Denver Micromobility (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
Metro News
- Denver City Council unanimously asked Mayor Hancock to keep Shared & Open Streets until Labor Day (Denver District 10)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Protecting Transit Workers With Strong Sick Leave and Quarantine Policies (TransitCenter)
- What the Post-Pandemic Commute Could Be (CityLab)
