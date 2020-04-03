Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/3/20

From Streetsblog

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

Metro News

RTD Gets a Lifeline With $232 Million in Emergency Grants (Westword)

Some things haven’t changed. Drivers are still crashing cars onto the Cherry Creek Trail, for example. (Denverite)

Electric scooter brands Lyft, Spin offering free rides in Denver to health care workers in April (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 33 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 41 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Transit Workers Are Emergency Responders During the COVID-19 Crisis (Transit Center)

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.