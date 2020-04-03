Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/3/20

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence

Metro News

  • RTD Gets a Lifeline With $232 Million in Emergency Grants (Westword)
  • Some things haven’t changed. Drivers are still crashing cars onto the Cherry Creek Trail, for example. (Denverite)
  • Electric scooter brands Lyft, Spin offering free rides in Denver to health care workers in April (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 33 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 41 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Transit Workers Are Emergency Responders During the COVID-19 Crisis (Transit Center)

