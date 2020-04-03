Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/3/20
From Streetsblog
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
Metro News
- RTD Gets a Lifeline With $232 Million in Emergency Grants (Westword)
- Some things haven’t changed. Drivers are still crashing cars onto the Cherry Creek Trail, for example. (Denverite)
- Electric scooter brands Lyft, Spin offering free rides in Denver to health care workers in April (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 33 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 41 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Transit Workers Are Emergency Responders During the COVID-19 Crisis (Transit Center)
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.