Wednesday's Headlines 3/25/20

Trump Says COVID-19 Deaths May Be the Price We Pay For A Strong Economy — Just Like Traffic Deaths (Streetsblog USA)

Op-Ed: We Need Handwashing Facilities At Every Public Transit Station in America (Streetsblog USA)

Suburbanization is Not the Answer To COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)

COVID-19: Call for Closing Speer, Other Denver Streets to Cars (Westword)

RTD Board Approves Temporary COVID-19 Service Cuts (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 47 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate) .

Transit Is Essential: 2.8 Million U.S. Essential Workers Ride Transit to Their Jobs (TransitCenter)

Ride-Hailing Drivers Are Now First Responders (CityLab)

