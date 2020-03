Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 3/14/20

From Streetsblog

Guest Commentary: Changes at Fire Dept Provide Opportunity for Better Streets (Streetsblog Denver)

Big Data Could Revolutionize Transportation. Is That a Good Thing? (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence Report

Metro News

Denver voters overwhelmingly support the City’s plans to increase safety and mobility options (Denver Streets Partnership)

If Coronavirus Sickens RTD’s Workforce, It Will Cut The Least Productive Routes First (CPR)

West Colfax’s fancy bus shelters are now solar powered, making the neighborhood more sustainable than ever (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 29 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 43 (Good) .

