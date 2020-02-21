Friday’s Headlines: 2/21/20

From Streetsblog

Chicago Has a New Way to Stop Drivers Who Misuse Bus and Bike Lanes (Streetsblog USA)

The Secret Villains Behind Traffic Violence: Auto Lenders (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

Pedestrian struck, killed by (person driving a) vehicle in Lakewood (Fox31Denver)

Fatal Crash Closes Broncos Parkway Near Parker Road (CBS4Denver)

Metro News

Colorado lawmakers hear from people with disabilities as RTD struggles to provide service (The Denver Channel) Don’t forget, Now’s Your Chance To Tell RTD What You Think Of Its Plan For Service Cuts (CPR)

Boulder County amends transportation master plan, including “vision zero” goal (Colorado Politics)

Tackling climate change in Denver means rethinking how we get around our city (WalkDenver)

Proposed RTD cuts to RunRide were top concern at Wednesday meeting in Boulder (Daily Camera)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 67 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 65 (Moderate) .

