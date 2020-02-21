Friday’s Headlines: 2/21/20

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence

  • Pedestrian struck, killed by (person driving a) vehicle in Lakewood (Fox31Denver)
  • Fatal Crash Closes Broncos Parkway Near Parker Road (CBS4Denver)

Metro News

  • Colorado lawmakers hear from people with disabilities as RTD struggles to provide service (The Denver Channel)
    • Don’t forget, Now’s Your Chance To Tell RTD What You Think Of Its Plan For Service Cuts (CPR)
  • Boulder County amends transportation master plan, including “vision zero” goal (Colorado Politics)
  • Tackling climate change in Denver means rethinking how we get around our city (WalkDenver)
  • Proposed RTD cuts to RunRide were top concern at Wednesday meeting in Boulder (Daily Camera)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 67 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 65 (Moderate).

