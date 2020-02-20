Thursday’s Headlines: 2/20/20
From Streetsblog
- Pedestrians Aren’t Even Safe From Car Crashes Inside Buildings (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro area news
- Mayor Hancock names Grace Rink to head Denver’s first Climate Agency (Denver press release)
- A Wider I-25 Could Be Coming. And CDOT May Soon Spend $50 Million To Start It (CPR)
- This ain’t a joke: “Indoor wood-burning restrictions and a plea to limit driving are in effect in the metro area because of air-quality concerns.” (Denver Post) Yep, it’s that bad.
- Police: 9 injured after kids steal truck, cause multi-vehicle crash involving RTD bus in Aurora (Denver Channel)
- A mysterious hook-shaped snow band appeared over Denver on Wednesday (9News)
Centennial State & International news
- People Seem To Like Riding The Bustang From Denver To Grand Junction, So CDOT Is Planning To Add Another Run (CPR)
- Colorado Springs at a critical moment in designing downtown, urban expert warns (CO Springs Gazette)
- Paris Mayor: It’s Time for a ’15-Minute City’ (CityLab)
