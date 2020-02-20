Thursday’s Headlines: 2/20/20

Pedestrians Aren’t Even Safe From Car Crashes Inside Buildings (Streetsblog USA)

Mayor Hancock names Grace Rink to head Denver’s first Climate Agency (Denver press release)

A Wider I-25 Could Be Coming. And CDOT May Soon Spend $50 Million To Start It (CPR)

This ain’t a joke: “Indoor wood-burning restrictions and a plea to limit driving are in effect in the metro area because of air-quality concerns.” (Denver Post) Yep, it’s that bad.

Police: 9 injured after kids steal truck, cause multi-vehicle crash involving RTD bus in Aurora (Denver Channel)

A mysterious hook-shaped snow band appeared over Denver on Wednesday (9News)

People Seem To Like Riding The Bustang From Denver To Grand Junction, So CDOT Is Planning To Add Another Run (CPR)

Colorado Springs at a critical moment in designing downtown, urban expert warns (CO Springs Gazette)

Paris Mayor: It’s Time for a ’15-Minute City’ (CityLab)

