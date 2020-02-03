Monday’s Headlines
Traffic violence
- Scooter rider Cheri Rael searches for the driver who struck her with blue SUV at 28th Avenue and Syracuse (CBS4)
- [A person driving] an automobile hit and seriously injured a person riding a bike in the area of Jason and Mississippi on Jan. 31 (Denver Police Twitter)
- Denver Police seek [the driver of a] vehicle that hit a person walking on southbound Peoria between 45th and 46th Avenue on Jan. 30 (Denver Police Twitter)
RTD
- GPS signal issues continue to affect RTD’s Positive Train Control in Denver (Railway Track & Structures)
- Letters: How to solve RTD’s woes (The Denver Post)
- Opinion: Time to reassess the premise of public transit?… in which the writer examines RTD service as a public good that needs an update (Colorado Politics)
- Opinion: RTD reform bill leaves taxpayers waiting at the station… in which the writer discounts the benefits of a robust transit system as a public good for all (Complete Colorado)
Farewell, Denver B-cycle
- B-cycle bike sharing program ends, City plans to improve ‘micromobility’ (CBS4)
- A military veteran says goodbye to the B-cycle bikes he loved (9News)
- Opinion: To B or not to B? A love story for some, but Denver just wasn’t that into these two-wheel beauties (The Colorado Sun)
Other news
- Denver is full of distracted drivers because nobody’s stopping them (Denverite)
- Five Colorado mayors talk transportation and funding, propose cities can do it better than state and federal government (Colorado Politics)
- Three Denverites respond to The Denver Post editorial board’s bike lane commentary of “Just don’t make things worse” (The Denver Post)
- Feb. 11: Federal hearing in Denver and Natural Resources Defense Council rally to support the National Environmental Policy Act and Colorado mobility projects (NRDC blog)
- Inside the European-style pedestrian-friendly streets of River Mile, one of the largest redevelopments in Denver’s history (5280)
- Editorial: E-scooters would further City of Boulder’s goals (Daily Camera)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 33 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
