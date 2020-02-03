Monday’s Headlines

Traffic violence

Scooter rider Cheri Rael searches for the driver who struck her with blue SUV at 28th Avenue and Syracuse (CBS4)

[A person driving] an automobile hit and seriously injured a person riding a bike in the area of Jason and Mississippi on Jan. 31 (Denver Police Twitter)

Denver Police seek [the driver of a] vehicle that hit a person walking on southbound Peoria between 45th and 46th Avenue on Jan. 30 (Denver Police Twitter)

RTD

GPS signal issues continue to affect RTD’s Positive Train Control in Denver (Railway Track & Structures)

Letters: How to solve RTD’s woes (The Denver Post)

Opinion: Time to reassess the premise of public transit?… in which the writer examines RTD service as a public good that needs an update (Colorado Politics)

Opinion: RTD reform bill leaves taxpayers waiting at the station… in which the writer discounts the benefits of a robust transit system as a public good for all (Complete Colorado)

Farewell, Denver B-cycle

B-cycle bike sharing program ends, City plans to improve ‘micromobility’ (CBS4)

A military veteran says goodbye to the B-cycle bikes he loved (9News)

Opinion: To B or not to B? A love story for some, but Denver just wasn’t that into these two-wheel beauties (The Colorado Sun)

Other news

Denver is full of distracted drivers because nobody’s stopping them (Denverite)

Five Colorado mayors talk transportation and funding, propose cities can do it better than state and federal government (Colorado Politics)

Three Denverites respond to The Denver Post editorial board’s bike lane commentary of “Just don’t make things worse” (The Denver Post)

Feb. 11: Federal hearing in Denver and Natural Resources Defense Council rally to support the National Environmental Policy Act and Colorado mobility projects (NRDC blog)

Inside the European-style pedestrian-friendly streets of River Mile, one of the largest redevelopments in Denver’s history (5280)

Editorial: E-scooters would further City of Boulder’s goals (Daily Camera)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 33 Good . Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate .

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

