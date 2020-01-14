Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
RTD is in Crisis: Part 1. People in the Denver Metro are ditching public transportation as a growing list of problems at the Regional Transportation District have become a full-blown crisis. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Police identified Barbara W. Williams as the driver who hit and seriously injured a CDOT worker. (Denver7, Denver Post)
RTD cancelled buses and more than 80 light rail trips yesterday as it implemented service changes related to its driver shortage. (Denver Post)
Eulois Cleckley, head of Denver’s DOTI, was named vice president of the board of NACTO, the professional organization for city transportation officials. (NACTO)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 62 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 56 Moderate.
