Tuesday’s Headlines

RTD buses wait in traffic on East Colfax Ave. on Dec. 12. Photo: Andy Bosselman
RTD buses wait in traffic on East Colfax Ave. on Dec. 12. Photo: Andy Bosselman

From Streetsblog

  • RTD is in Crisis: Part 1. People in the Denver Metro are ditching public transportation as a growing list of problems at the Regional Transportation District have become a full-blown crisis. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • Police identified Barbara W. Williams as the driver who hit and seriously injured a CDOT worker. (Denver7, Denver Post)
  • RTD cancelled buses and more than 80 light rail trips yesterday as it implemented service changes related to its driver shortage. (Denver Post)
  • Eulois Cleckley, head of Denver’s DOTI, was named vice president of the board of NACTO, the professional organization for city transportation officials. (NACTO)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 62 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 56 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.