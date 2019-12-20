Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Commentary: My New Year’s wish for bike sharing in Denver. (Streetsblog Denver)
RTD crisis
-
“Six bus routes would be axed, the R-Line and D-Line light-rail corridors would lose runs and the frequency of the popular 16th Street Mall shuttle in downtown Denver would be cut in half — from every 90 seconds to every 3 minutes — if proposed RTD service cuts are approved and put into effect in 2020.” (Denver Post)
-
More on the service cuts. (9 News, Denver7, CBS4, Fox 31, Colorado Politics)
Other news
-
Police arrested Juan Sanchez, 39, the suspected hit-and-run driver of a pickup truck that hit and killed a woman at West Colfax Avenue and Zenobia Street Tuesday. (Denverite)
-
ICE says Sanchez is in the country illegally. (9 News)
-
A police officer hit a woman with a patrol car in a Capitol Hill alleyway on Monday (even though Denver Post reporter Kieran Nicholson seems to think the car drove itself). The victim’s injuries were not serious. (Denver Post)
-
“Colorado woman plans to sue Lyft after she says she was sexually assaulted by a driver.” (Denver7)
-
13: Colorado’s rank for DUI arrests, even though the rate is down more than 20 percent. (Patch.com)
-
The Polar Express: Another adorable train that’s just a novelty for weddings and murder mysteries. (Colorado Sun)
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
