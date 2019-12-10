Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Today is Colorado Gives Day! Help Streetsblog continue to influence Denver’s mobility conversation and hold officials accountable. If we meet our $2,500 goal today, two challenge grants will boost our readers’ donations to around $7,500, nearly enough to fund our nonprofit journalism site for one month. Please donate now.
Streetsblog’s editor recently traveled to Buenos Aires. Check out his photos and observations related to the city’s mobility options. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian at South Yosemite Street and East Nassau Avenue. (Denver Police)
Colorado drivers rank as the 6th worst in the nation according to a study that looks at traffic violations such as running red lights, speeding and traffic fatalities. (Denver Post)
After the big storm, Denver residents reported 1,439 unshoveled sidewalks. Only 36 tickets have been issued. (9 News)
RTD will look for an interim general manager ahead of its current retiring. (Denver Post)
Denver City Council wants more power — and some want to take it from the mayor. (Denverite)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 49 Good. Yesterday’s max: 43 Good.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
