Monday’s Headlines
Union Station was evacuated last night due to a suspicious package. (Denver Post)
A pedestrian was seriously injured after a collision with a driver early this morning. (Denver Police)
A bus rolled over on I-25 in Southern Colorado on Thursday, injuring at least five passengers. (Out There Colorado)
RTD’s next general manager will face a bumpy road as metro Denver’s mobility landscape gets more complex. (Denver Post)
25 cyclists attempted to break the world record for “Longest Static Indoor Cycling Class” by spinning for 28 hours in Littleton. The group wanted to raise $100,000 for safer streets advocacy. (CBS4)
Commentary: After Denver announced it would revamp its scooter program, Koch-brothers lackey Jon Caldara argues the free market would be a better regulator. (Denver Post)
Westword readers complain about Denver’s snow removal. (Westword)
Aurora Mayor-elect Mike Coffman wants to work with Denver to extend transportation and housing efforts past Denver’s border. (Denverite)
RTD’s robot bus didn’t work during snow and heavy rain. Fully autonomous vehicles are a long way off, but could arrive sooner with better weather information. (Physics Today)
See renderings of new buildings that will shape Denver’s future. (Denverite)
Anti-growth backlash is bubbling up in fast-growing Western states. (Colorado Springs Gazette)
Colorado warns drivers of poor visibility caused by pollution today. (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 74 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 63 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
