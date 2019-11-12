Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
NextRide & Google Maps: How well does RTD’s real-time arrival information work for you? (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A pedestrian was hit and killed while trying to cross I-225 in Aurora last night. (Fox 31)
RTD will consider lowering its fares when the regional N Line to Thornton opens next year in a pilot to boost sagging ridership. (Denver Post)
Commuters ask RTD for better communication as the driver shortage forces service cuts. (9 News)
RTD started training about 50 new hires as drivers and mechanics. (CBS4)
CDOT shut down an I-70 exit near Golden on Sunday as powerful sunshine caused glare. (Colorado Springs Gazette)
Colorado cities embrace the “gentle density” of granny flats to reduce housing costs, but challenges must be overcome to get them built. (Colorado Sun)
City Council will vote on Denver’s 2020 budget today. (Denverite)
Denver seeks people to join its Climate Action Task Force. (Westword, Colorado Politics)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 53 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 43 Good.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
