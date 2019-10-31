Thursday’s Headlines

A Public Works employee drills a hole before installing a rubber curb along the 15th St. bikeway on Sept. 25. Photo: Andy Bosselman
A Public Works employee drills a hole before installing a rubber curb along the 15th St. bikeway on Sept. 25. Photo: Andy Bosselman

From Streetsblog

  • Transportation election guide: What you need to know about Propositions CC and 2A for Tuesday’s election. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • RTD’s Route NB takes skiers from Boulder to Eldora. (RTD)
  • Now you can put your driver’s license on the new myColorado mobile app, but you’ll still need the old-school “hunk of plastic” at bars and airports. (Denver Post, Colorado Sun)
  • Millions of dollars worth of political ads are trying to persuade voters on Proposition CC, the TABOR reform initiative, including a conservative group’s campaign to knock on doors. (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 64 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 53 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.