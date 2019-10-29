Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Commentary: Sen. Chuck Shumer is pushing to electrify the nation’s cars. But the move is wrong-headed because it will keep Americans car dependent for another century, writes Streetsblog’s Aaron Short. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
Instead of cutting service, RTD proposed a short-term solution to its driver shortage: hire temps. (9 News)
RTD’s driver shortage made yesterday’s snow day service a challenge. (Denver7)
A new electricity rate will lower the Free MallRide’s cost per mile from 73 cents to around 50 cents, close to the 46 cents a mile it takes to fuel a 40-foot RTD diesel bus. (Denver Post)
The man who stole an RTD bus for a crime spree pleaded guilty. (Denver Post, 9 News)
Denver will send out 14 inspectors to ensure residents clear most of the city’s 3,000 miles of sidewalks within 24-hours after the snow stops falling. (9 News)
Denver plows the city’s bike routes. (CBS4)
After a statewide transportation listening tour, the governor’s office released its initial findings. Front-range passenger rail and increased money for roads are discussed, but Polis remains reluctant to suggest new funding. (Colorado Politics)
But Polis writes in the Denver Post that if people want more transportation funding, they should vote for Proposition CC, which would give the state more money “without raising taxes.” (Denver Post)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 83 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 70 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
