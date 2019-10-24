Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Drivers to RTD: I quit. The Regional Transportation District cancelled at least 38 trains Tuesday, which was the latest round of service disruptions caused by an ongoing driver shortage. The fiasco did not happen overnight, but has been building as most of the nearly 1,000 drivers RTD hired in the last two years have quit. (Streetsblog Denver)
RTD driver shortage
“We’re just more disrespected than anything at RTD,” said train operator George Lelesz in a story about the agency’s poor treatment of drivers. (CBS4)
RTD drivers are exhausted, says internal survey. (9 News)
More on the proposed service cuts to address RTD’s driver shortage. (Westword)
Other news
Denver considers removing parking on Lincoln Street as an option to accommodate transit-only lanes. (Denver7)
Tonight at 5 p.m.: Denver’s “first transit flash mob” will dance to celebrate the new 15th Street transit-only lanes. (Facebook)
Developers propose two towers that would include “86 residential units, 120 to 130 hotel rooms, plus office space and a restaurant at Colorado Boulevard and Evans Avenue near the Colorado RTD station.” (Denverite)
Rents fall slightly in Denver. (Colorado Politics)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 30 Good. Yesterday’s max: 55 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
