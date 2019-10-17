Thursday’s Headlines

Bicyclists at an intersection on San Francisco's Market Street on Sept. 3, 2014. The city just banned cars from the iconic street. Photo: Sergio Ruiz
Bicyclists at an intersection on San Francisco's Market Street on Sept. 3, 2014. The city just banned cars from the iconic street. Photo: Sergio Ruiz

From Streetsblog

  • San Francisco banned cars from the city’s iconic Market Street. (Streetsblog SF)
  • Urban transit systems are adding riders (mostly). (Streetsblog USA)

Other news

  • The amount of time people spend stuck in Denver Metro traffic jams will nearly double over the next 20 years according to a projection from DRCOG. Denver Post reporter Aldo Svaldi succumbed to shiny object syndrome, covering potential tech solutions without mentioning more space-efficient mobility options like walking, biking and mass transit. (Denver Post)
  • In a new era of climate activism, Colorado Latinos want to be heard. (Westword)
  • Hickenlooper’s climate record could hurt his odds of winning the Democratic senate primary. (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 55 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 59 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Our donors make it possible for us to tell stories that matter. Give $5 per month.