Thursday’s Headlines

San Francisco banned cars from the city’s iconic Market Street. (Streetsblog SF)
Urban transit systems are adding riders (mostly). (Streetsblog USA)
The amount of time people spend stuck in Denver Metro traffic jams will nearly double over the next 20 years according to a projection from DRCOG. Denver Post reporter Aldo Svaldi succumbed to shiny object syndrome, covering potential tech solutions without mentioning more space-efficient mobility options like walking, biking and mass transit. (Denver Post)
In a new era of climate activism, Colorado Latinos want to be heard. (Westword)
Hickenlooper’s climate record could hurt his odds of winning the Democratic senate primary. (CPR)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 55 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 59 Moderate.
