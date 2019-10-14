Monday’s Headlines
- “The older generations are failing us,” said Greta Thunberg. See photos and quotes from Friday’s climate strike. (Streetsblog Denver)
A pedestrian died after a crash with an RTD D Line train near Alameda Station. (Denver Post, 9 News).
A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Blake Street. (Fox 31)
Will lower speed limits reduce traffic deaths? (Westword)
88 percent: Number of Front Range residents who support the idea of passenger rail service along the I-25 corridor. (CPR)
- The Denver Bicycle Cafe, bike shop and Tandem Bar will close ‘soon.’ (Denverite)
- More on Thunberg’s Denver climate strike. (CBS4, AP, Denverite)
RTD has focused on expanding its rail network since 2004. Now it’s looking to get back on the bus, including possibly adding Bus Rapid Transit lines. (CPR)
A credit rating agency downgraded RTD’s bonds for the A and G lines, from stable (BBB+) to negative (BBB), as lawsuits drag on between the agency and Denver Transit Partners, its private partner. (Denver Business Journal)
Media Matters praised Streetsblog Denver’s editor for a Colorado Sun opinion piece that urged Denver and Colorado to “stop building new roads and expanding the ones we have,” in an effort to reduce auto emissions. (Media Matters)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Public input
Through Nov. 1: Denver Commutes: Fill out the City of Denver’s first citywide commuter survey.
Weigh in on Denver Moves Broadway, which will bring a protected bike lane and a dedicated transitway to the thoroughfare. (Broadway Community Survey)
Help “Reimagine RTD.” As the agency revamps its network, offer comments on an interactive map, share ideas and suggestions, or join a telephone town hall this month with your elected director.
