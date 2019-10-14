Monday’s Headlines

Greta Thunberg addresses climate strikers at Civic Center Park in Denver. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
From Streetsblog

  • “The older generations are failing us,” said Greta Thunberg. See photos and quotes from Friday’s climate strike. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • A pedestrian died after a crash with an RTD D Line train near Alameda Station. (Denver Post9 News).
  • A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Blake Street. (Fox 31)
  • Will lower speed limits reduce traffic deaths? (Westword)
  • 88 percent: Number of Front Range residents who support the idea of passenger rail service along the I-25 corridor. (CPR)
  • The Denver Bicycle Cafe, bike shop and Tandem Bar will close ‘soon.’ (Denverite)
  • More on Thunberg’s Denver climate strike. (CBS4, APDenverite)
  • RTD has focused on expanding its rail network since 2004. Now it’s looking to get back on the bus, including possibly adding Bus Rapid Transit lines. (CPR)
  • A credit rating agency downgraded RTD’s bonds for the A and G lines, from stable (BBB+) to negative (BBB), as lawsuits drag on between the agency and Denver Transit Partners, its private partner. (Denver Business Journal)
  • Media Matters praised Streetsblog Denver’s editor for a Colorado Sun opinion piece that urged Denver and Colorado to “stop building new roads and expanding the ones we have,” in an effort to reduce auto emissions. (Media Matters)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 48 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Public input

