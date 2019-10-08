Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
AAA: Technology won’t save pedestrians from deadly cars. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
A driver hit and seriously injured Tim Alsbo in 2010 when he was walking near Coors Field. Still recovering from a traumatic brain injury, his mother supports Denver stepping up traffic enforcement. (Denver7)
Drivers hit two people walking in two days. (Denverite)
RTD celebrated 25 years of light rail in Denver. (Denver7)
Should the front range have more rail? Quit dreaming of crazy trains, says the Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board. (Gazette)
Mayor Hancock appointed Laura Aldrete, a DIA executive, to head Denver’s planning department. (Colorado Politics, Denverite)
State Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, who said the climate was changing for the better, was invited to a public discussion on climate policy at CU Boulder. (Denver Post)
CSU Study: Air pollution makes people more aggressive and increases the crime rate. (9 News)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 58 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 57 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
