Tuesday’s Headlines

A study by AAA found that car companies' new pedestrian detection systems — which are supposed to automatically slow down cars before they smash into a huming being — don't work very well. Photo: AAA
  •  AAA: Technology won’t save pedestrians from deadly cars. (Streetsblog USA)

  • A driver hit and seriously injured Tim Alsbo in 2010 when he was walking near Coors Field. Still recovering from a traumatic brain injury, his mother supports Denver stepping up traffic enforcement. (Denver7)
  • Drivers hit two people walking in two days. (Denverite)
  • RTD celebrated 25 years of light rail in Denver. (Denver7)
  • Should the front range have more rail? Quit dreaming of crazy trains, says the Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board. (Gazette)
  • Tiny home villages are now allowed in all of Denver. (Denverite, 9 News)
  • Mayor Hancock appointed Laura Aldrete, a DIA executive, to head Denver’s planning department. (Colorado Politics, Denverite)
  • State Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, who said the climate was changing for the better, was invited to a public discussion on climate policy at CU Boulder. (Denver Post)
  • CSU Study: Air pollution makes people more aggressive and increases the crime rate. (9 News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 58 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 57 Moderate.
