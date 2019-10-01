Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Car2Go is Car2Gone in five cities, including Denver. (Streetsblog USA)
An L.A. Metro project aims to improve public transit service for women. (Streetsblog LA)
Other news
Josue Salgado, 23, was identified as the motorcyclist killed Sunday after driving recklessly on I-70 near Golden. (CBS4)
An Arvada dad whose teenage son was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle to school has a message for drivers: slow down. (CBS4)
On-street murals, or “visual speed bumps,” near Park Hill Elementary School intend to slow down drivers where four cyclists were hit last year. (CBS4)
RTD’s commuter train drivers are making fewer mistakes and getting paid more. (CPR)
Walking and biking on Brighton Boulevard is better with new pedestrian and bike infrastructure. (Denverite)
More on the I-25 project in Central Denver. (Westword)
In the 1970s, Denver floated the idea of personal pods running on elevated tracks. (Denver7)
RTD will host telephone town halls for every district. (RTD)
Colorado’s energy future in the face of climate change discussed. (CPR Colorado Matters)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 28 Good. Yesterday’s max: 47 Good.
