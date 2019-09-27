Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
An advocacy group says commuter rail ridership could be dramatically higher if agencies provided frequent service all day long and on weekends. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
A fatal crash near City Park involved a motorcycle and a car. (Denver Post)
RTD says its costs far exceed revenue. (Colorado Politics)
CDOT takes state legislators on a tour of the Western Slope to learn about Bustang and public transportation. (Grand Junction Sentinel)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 54 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
