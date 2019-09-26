Thursday’s Headlines
Eyes on the Street: Workers start bike and bus improvements on 15th Street. Similar multi-modal changes will come to 17th Street later this year. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash near DIA. (9 News)
A driver killed a motorcyclist in a five-vehicle pileup in Aurora. (Denver7)
Thornton police arrested a 67-year-old man they believe hit a student in a wheelchair before driving away. (CBS4)
Public Works says it will look into changes that could prevent drivers from crashing at Speer and Champa where several vehicles have fallen on the Cherry Creek bike trail. (CBS4)
RTD’s C, E and W light rail lines were temporarily paused at Union Station because a man appeared to be attempting to jump off the Millennium Bridge on 16th Street. (Denverite)
Leaders of northern suburbs expressed anger over a delay that will push back the opening of RTD’s N Line to August. (Denver Post)
RTD faces a budget shortfall; like all transit agencies, its fares don’t come close to covering costs. (CPR)
A new city rule is not preventing construction workers from using on-street parking. (Fox 31)
More on the 15th Street bike improvements. (CBS4)
A new program allows middle school students to check out bikes to get to school. (9 News)
A nonprofit uses tandem bikes to help blind people enjoy biking. (Denver7)
A climate rally demonstrated outside of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission’s monthly meeting. (CBS4)
Proposition CC asks voters to give up tax refunds for education and transportation. (Durango Herald)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 54 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 58 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
